LOVE IS BLIND Renewed Through Season 5 as Netflix Sets Year-Round Reality Romance Slate

Netflix fans have shown their devotion for our unscripted dating shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking, and Love on the Spectrum, Netflix has now announced new seasons of fan favorite series and a few additions to their dating show slate.

To unveil Netflix's year-round offering of reality romance shows, stars of Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle teamed up to form the (fake) 2000s-style BOY BAND N-2-LUV and previewed their debut single "Love Has No Offseason" for Nick Lachey, obviously.

Check out full details on the new and returning series below.

Fans can apply for future seasons of their favorite shows on NetflixReality.com. For more conversation about Netflix reality, tune into the new podcast We Have The Receipts, hosted by Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind) and Chris Burns (The Betchelor).

Love is Blind season two marked five consecutive weeks on Netflix's global Top 10 list for English-language TV series, reaching the Top 10 in 54 countries after it premiered on February 11.

Fans can make a date to catch up with the season two cast again when a new installment of Love is Blind: After The Altar premieres later this year.

Then get ready to meet a new set of singles when the all-new season three premieres this year.

The hit series has also been renewed for seasons four and five, which will each feature new singles and new cities.

Passionate #podsquad fans can check out Love is Blind: Brazil ahead of the second season premiere this year, and Love is Blind: Japan, which debuted in February.

Love Is Blind Season Three

Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in DALLAS where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

US Production Company: Kinetic Content

US Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Kimberly Goodman, Brent Gauches, Heather Crowe, Brian Smith

The Ultimatum

The Ultimatum premieres April 6, followed by an all-queer season coming soon.

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. Episodes 1-8 premiere April 6 with final episodes April 13.

Production Company: Kinetic Content

Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Stephanie Boyriven, Kelly Montalvo, Chris Cullen

Love On The Spectrum US

Love On The Spectrum US version premieres this year.

Love on the Spectrum is an insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. Following the success of the multi award winning Australian series, this US based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find, love.

Production Company: Northern Pictures

Executive Producers: Karina Holden, Cian O'Clery

Dated and Related

Dated and Related premieres this year.

In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other's love life up close and personal as they search for 'the one' together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.

Production Companies: Great Scott Media and Main Event Media

Executive Producers: Leon Wilson, Ed Sleeman, Saul Fearnley, Jimmy Fox

Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking season two premieres this year, season three coming soon.

The Emmy®-nominated dating series that sparked conversations around the world will return for two more seasons. Matchmaker Sima Taparia returns to help some familiar faces and new singletons across the globe who have decided that it's time to put their love lives in the hands of the expert.

Production Company: Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), LLC

Executive Producers: Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and J.C. Begley

Jewish Matchmaking

A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker. Will using the traditional practice of shidduch help them find their soulmate in today's world?

Production Company: Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), LLC

Executive Producers: Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and J.C. Begley

Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot To Handle season four coming soon.

It's time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this WILD cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives?

Production Companies: Thames and Talkback (Fremantle labels)

Executive Producers: Ashley Whitehouse and Viki Kolar; Amelia Brown for Thames and Jonno Richards for Talkback

Developed by: Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett

New Series

And a new series bringing together stars from your favorite shows.

Singles from Netflix reality shows have done some crazy things to find love. But they're still single. In this new series, they will couple up to match each other and themselves in hopes of finding the perfect match. Stars will include participants from Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Selling Tampa, among others. Hosted by Nick Lachey.

Production Company: Kinetic Content

Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Sharyn Mills

Watch the new announcement music video here: