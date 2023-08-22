LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR to Return to Netflix in September; LOVE IS BLIND Season 5 & Game Premiere Set

Love Is Blind: After the Altar returns September 1, 2023 only on Netflix.

Aug. 22, 2023

LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR to Return to Netflix in September; LOVE IS BLIND Season 5 & Game Premiere Set

It's game on for the season four couples and singles when Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres on September 1st!  

Also, a fresh crop of hopeful singles will enter the pods on September 22nd for a new season of Love Is Blind!

Plus, introducing Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind, a new interactive game to experience all the romance from the unscripted series. 

LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR SEASON 4

As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration.

However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance. Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart? Find out when Love Is Blind: After the Altar returns September 1, 2023 only on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here:

LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 5

Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Houston, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Starting September 22, new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the couples’ journey for love:
Week 1 (Friday, September 22): Epsiodes 1-4 
Week 2 (Friday, September 29): Episodes 5-7 
Week 3 (Friday, October 6): Episodes 8-9 
Week 4 (Friday, October 13): Episode 10 (weddings)

NETFLIX STORIES: LOVE IS BLIND - THE GAME

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind is a brand new interactive story game based on the hit unscripted series Love Is Blind. Players will be able to put themselves in the pods as the newest singles on the series, and experience all of the romance in pursuit of true love and self-discovery.

The game is the perfect way for Love is Blind fans to experience even more of what they love about the series. Netflix Stories: Love is Blind will be available on the App Store and Google Play starting September 19.



