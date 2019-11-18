LORD OF THE RINGS Amazon Series Has Been Renewed for Season Two

According to Variety, Amazon has renewed "Lord of the Rings" for a second season. This news comes far ahead of the premiere of the first season.

Markella Kavenagh, Will Poulter, and Joseph Mawle, will star in the series, with more cast members sure to be announced soon.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay are developing and writing the new series.

The show's full creative team was recently announced: executive producers Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, and Amazon's former head of genre programming Sharon Tal Yguado; writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison; writer and executive producer Jason Cahill; writer and executive producer Justin Doble; consulting producer Stephany Folsom; producer Ron Ames; writer and co-producer Helen Shang; and writing consultant Glenise Mullins. Bayona will also executive produce along with his partner Belén Atienza.

Read the original story on Variety.





