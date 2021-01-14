LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS Drops New Episodes on HBO Max Thursday, Jan. 21

Get ready for more mayhem because the Looney Tunes are back at it again with their newest batch of laugh-out-loud episodes premiering on HBO Max Thursday, Jan. 21.

Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky's missing pants!

Fan-favorites Sylvester and Tweety along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also come along for THE RIDE in these ten all-new animated episodes. It's an all-new year with all-new Looney!

From Warner Bros. Animation, and starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters, Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories.

Watch the trailer here: