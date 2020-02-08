LOKI Writer Michael Waldron Tapped For DOCTOR STRANGE 2

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming "Doctor Strange" sequel for Marvel, called "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," is getting a new writer. Michael Waldron, the head writer of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Loki, has been tapped to work on the film.

As BroadwayWorld recently reported, "Spider-Man" director Sam Raimi is in talks to direct the film, which was originally supposed to be directed by Scott Derrickson. He departed the project last month.

Marvel had no comment on the departure or Waldron's hiring.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

Few details have been revealed about the upcoming film, however, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his titular role in the film, and Rachel McAdams will not return.





