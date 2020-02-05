Sam Raimi is in Talks to Direct the DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel

Feb. 5, 2020  
Variety reports that "Spider-Man" director Sam Raimi is in talks to direct the upcoming "Doctor Strange" sequel for Marvel.

The sequel, called "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," was originally supposed to be directed by Scott Derrickson. He departed the project last month.

Raimi directed the original Sony "Spider-Man" trilogy, along with horror flick "Drag Me to Hell."

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his titular role in the film; Rachel McAdams will not return.

