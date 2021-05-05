LOKI Moves Premiere Date to June 9th

The God of Mischief strikes again! Watch Tom Hiddleston's video message announcing the new premiere date and weekly release day for Marvel Studios' "Loki," a brand-new, original series exclusively on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' "Loki" features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs "Loki," and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

Listen here: