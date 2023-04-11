LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows Week to Week in Homes and Viewers and Ranks as Week's No. 1 Syndicated Talk Show

During the week of April 11, 2023, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week in both Households (+7% - 1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and Total Viewers (+2% - 2.320 million vs. 2.267 million) while holding even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 29th week in a row across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.320 million) and Women 25-54 (0.5 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 45 consecutive weeks (including 8 weeks of ties).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" was also the week's No. 1 daytime talk show ― network or syndicated ― in Households (1.6 rating-tie) and Women 25-54 (0.5 rating). "Live" has ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show for 64 straight weeks among Women 25-54.

On average, for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime talk show ― network or syndicated ― in Households (1.6 rating-tie) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 3rd year running in both Households (1.6 rating) and Total Viewers (2.314 million) and as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 4th straight year among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as TV's No. 1 entertainment talk show this season in Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.314 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating), topping all daytime and late-night entertainment talk shows.

Photo: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua