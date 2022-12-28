LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Delivers Its Strongest Week Since March in Total Viewers and Women 25-54
“Live with Kelly and Ryan” built for the 2nd straight week in Households.
During the week of Dec. 12, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" delivered its strongest week in Total Viewers (2.487 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating) since March and in Households (1.7 rating) since April - since the weeks of 3/28/22 and 4/11/22, respectively.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" built for the 2nd straight week in Households (+6% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating), Total Viewers (+6% - 2.487 million vs. 2.357 million) and Women 25-54 (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved over the same week last year (w/o 12/13/21) in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.487 million vs. 2.437 million) and held 100% of its year-ago delivery in Households (1.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).
Tuesday's telecast of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (on 12/13/21) marked the show's strongest telecast on any day in Total Viewers (2.753 million) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) since its post-Oscars® special in March - since Monday, 3/28/22. In addition, Tuesday's broadcast tied a single-day season high in Households (1.8 rating). Tuesday's episode featured guests Antonio Banderas and Ashanti.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 14th week running across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.487 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). "Live" topped runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 13% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.5 rating), by 17% with Total Viewers (2.487 million vs. 2.122 million) and by 40% among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.5 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 30 weeks in a row (including 8 weeks of ties).
For the 2nd consecutive week, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Total Viewers (2.487 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). In fact, "Live" was No. 1 for the 49th consecutive week (including 15 weeks of ties) among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). "Live with Kelly and Ryan" also ranked as the week's No. 1 daytime talk show in Households (1.7 rating).
On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading 2nd place "Dr. Phil" by 14% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 16% in Total Viewers (2.253 million vs. 1.944 million) and by 50% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating). In addition, "Live" stands as the season's No. 1 daytime talk show for the 4th straight year among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
