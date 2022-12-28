LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Delivers Its Strongest Week Since March in Total Viewers and Women 25-54

During the week of Dec. 12, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" delivered its strongest week in Total Viewers (2.487 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating) since March and in Households (1.7 rating) since April - since the weeks of 3/28/22 and 4/11/22, respectively.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" built for the 2nd straight week in Households (+6% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating), Total Viewers (+6% - 2.487 million vs. 2.357 million) and Women 25-54 (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved over the same week last year (w/o 12/13/21) in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.487 million vs. 2.437 million) and held 100% of its year-ago delivery in Households (1.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

Tuesday's telecast of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (on 12/13/21) marked the show's strongest telecast on any day in Total Viewers (2.753 million) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) since its post-Oscars® special in March - since Monday, 3/28/22. In addition, Tuesday's broadcast tied a single-day season high in Households (1.8 rating). Tuesday's episode featured guests Antonio Banderas and Ashanti.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 14th week running across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.487 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). "Live" topped runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 13% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.5 rating), by 17% with Total Viewers (2.487 million vs. 2.122 million) and by 40% among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.5 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 30 weeks in a row (including 8 weeks of ties).

For the 2nd consecutive week, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Total Viewers (2.487 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). In fact, "Live" was No. 1 for the 49th consecutive week (including 15 weeks of ties) among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). "Live with Kelly and Ryan" also ranked as the week's No. 1 daytime talk show in Households (1.7 rating).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading 2nd place "Dr. Phil" by 14% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 16% in Total Viewers (2.253 million vs. 1.944 million) and by 50% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating). In addition, "Live" stands as the season's No. 1 daytime talk show for the 4th straight year among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).