LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Builds to 5-Month High in Total Viewers

During the week of Sept. 18, 2023, “Live with Kelly and Mark” built for the 2nd week in a row in Total Viewers (+6% - 2.324 million vs. 2.187 million) to hit a 5-month high – since the week of 4/17/23. “Live” also grew year over year for the 2nd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+5% - 2.324 million vs. 2.204 million on w/o 9/19/22).

“Live with Kelly and Mark” ranked as the week’s No. 1 daytime talk show – network or syndicated – and as the No. 1 entertainment talk show across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.54 rating), Total Viewers (2.324 million) and Women 25-54 (0.54 rating).

Tuesday’s broadcast of “Live with Kelly and Mark” (on 9/19/23) was the show’s most-watched telecast (2.466 million) on any day in 5 months – since Mark’s 2nd day as co-host on Tuesday, 4/18/23. Tuesday’s episode featured news anchor and author Anderson Cooper, and TV personality and author Julie Chen Moonves.

On average for the 2023-2024 season, “Live with Kelly and Mark” stands as the No. 1 daytime talk show – network or syndicated – in Total Viewers (2.221 million) and Women 25-54 (0.52 rating). In fact, “Live” ranks as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 5th season in a row with Women 25-54.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is the season’s No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.48 rating), Total Viewers (2.221 million) and Women 25-54 (0.52 rating). In fact, “Live” stands as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 4th consecutive season.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is improving over the comparable weeks last season in both Households (+1% - 1.48 rating vs. 1.46 rating) and Total Viewers (+8% - 2.221 million vs. 2.066 million).

About “Live with Kelly and Mark”

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.