LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Star Alison Arngrim Details One-Woman Show Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alison Arngrim, known for her role as Nellie Oleson in the hit series Little House on the Prairie, is scheduled for numerous sold out presentations of her critically acclaimed global sensation Confessions of a Prairie B*tch. This riotous one-woman show recounts her role as the bratty pre-teen nasty Nellie Oleson from the hit television show “Little House on the Prairie,” and life behind the scenes.

TV fans around the world remember Arngrim as Nellie Oleson, the acid-tongued hellcat – declared “TV history’s #1 one bitch” by Vanity Fair – who tormented pure, sweet Laura Ingalls for seven years on “Little House on the Prairie.”

In Confessions of a Prairie B*tch, Arngrim offers a riotous evening of anecdotes, stand-up comedy, and multimedia content about life as the scorned yet beloved devious pre-teen, complete with frilly petticoats and curls. The one-woman stage show made its debut in New York City in 2002 and has since become a global sensation, drawing packed houses in the U.S. and abroad. The hit show spawned Arngrim’s record breaking New York Times Best Selling memoir, similarly titled "Confessions of a Prairie B*tch: How I SURVIVED Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated" (Harper Collins). Never afraid to dish the dirt on TV land, Arngrim startles audiences internationally with off-color stories about child stars and TV icons of the 1970s and 80s including Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, RuPaul, Liberace, Carol Channing, Bette Midler and more.

Up to 14 Little House cast members are currently scheduled to appear at the Little House on the Prairie Cast Reunion scheduled for June 6-8, 2025 in Columbia, CA. Attendees include Alison Arngrim “Nellie Olson", Rachel Greenbush, Sydney Robyn Greenbush “Carrie Ingalls", Charlotte Stewart “Miss Beadle", Dean Butler "Almanzo Wilder", Patrick Labyorteaux “Andy Garvey”, Ketty Lester “Hester Sue Terhune”, Pamela Roylance “Sarah Carter”, Wendi Lou Lee “Grace Ingalls”, David Friedman “Jason Carter”, as well as Jennifer Donati “Infant Rose”, and Jennifer and Michelle Steffin “Toddler Rose”. Learn more about the event and get tickets here.

CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH 2025 DATES

Friday, April 4 at 8pm - Atlanta, GA

Out Front Theatre Atlanta. (999 Brady Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318)

Tickets at www.outfronttheatre.com

Sunday, May 11 at 7pm - New York, NY

The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd Street New York, NY 10016).

Tickets at www.SpinCycleNYC.com

Thursday, May 15 at 6:30pm - Nashville, TN

Play Nashville (1519 Church Street between 15th & 16th Aves Nashville, TN 37203).

Tickets at www.SpinCycleNYC.com

Friday, May 16 at 6:30pm - Louisville, KY

Play Lousiville (1101 East Washington Street at Buchanan Street Louisville, KY 40206).

Tickets at www.SpinCycleNYC.com

Thursday, June 12 at 7 pm - Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Motor Row Theater (2229 South Michigan Ave on Historic Motor Row Chicago, IL 60616).

Tickets at www.SpinCycleNYC.com

Thursday, June 19 at 7 pm - San Diego, CA

Lips (3036 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego CA).

Tickets available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com

July 10 - 15 - Provincetown, MA

Red Room (258 Commercial Street Provincetown, MA 02657)

Tickets at Redroom.club

November 14 at 7pm - San Francisco, CA

Oasis (298 11th St, San Francisco, CA)

Tickets available here.

ABOUT ALISON ARNGRIM

New York Times Best Selling author of Confessions of A Prairie Bitch: How I SURVIVED Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated, Alison Arngrim is best known to viewers world-wide for her portrayal of the incredibly nasty “Nellie Oleson” on the much loved, long running hit television series Little House On The Prairie, and continues to amuse audiences through her many film, television, stage and multi-media appearances.

Her one woman show Confessions of a Prairie Bitch, which started at Club Fez in New York in 2002, has now become a world-wide phenomenon, having been performed to packed houses in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Green Bay, San Francisco, Seattle, and in France, where Arngrim performs entirely in French to standing room only crowds in her all-French version titled: Confessions d’une Garce de La Prairie and La Malle aux Tresors de Nellie Oleson.

As a stand-up comedian, Arngrim has headlined at nightclubs such as the Laugh Factory, THE COMEDY STORE and the Improv in Los Angeles; as well as the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York and assorted comedy venues across the United States and Canada. She is currently starring in two comedy series pilots: Life Interrupted, as the ex-wife of commercial child star Mason Reese, with Erin Murphy, (“Bewitched”) as her new wife and Dawn Wells, (“Gilligan’s Island), as her mother, as well as, C.P.R. – Child Performers RESURRECTION Talent Agency, as an ex-child star gone wrong, trying to save herself and her assorted misfit cohorts by opening a talent agency.

Arngrim has mocked her status as an “ex-child star” on Jay Leno’s Tonight Show, during their month-long parody, “Hollywood Survivor” and continues to be a frequent interview subject on everything from A&E, “E! Entertainment, TV Land and VH-1, to CNN and the Travel Channel. The TV Land network honored her undying image as TV’s worst bitch, by declaring her the winner of their 2006 award for, “Character Most Desperately In Need Of A Time Out.” She starred in the heartwarming, gay, Christmas cult classic, Make the Yuletide Gay, as the overbearing “Heather Mancuso.”

Her other television and film appearances include, Livin’ the Dream, Tinder & Grinder, The Bilderberg Club, For the Love of May with Ru Paul and Patricia Neal, and The Last Place On Earth with Billy Dee Williams and Phyllis Diller. In 2007, she began her foray into French cinema with the role of “Edith” in the French detective comedy, Jean Pierre Mocky’s Le Deal.

Her stage work includes, The Vagina Monologs, Sirena: Queen of the Tango, Dear Brutus, The Wool Gatherer, the French bedroom farce, In One Bed And Out The Other, Michael Kearns’ AIDS/US II, “Rita” in the 2005 GLAAD Award nominated production of Last Summer At Bluefish Cove, the somewhat off kilter “Reverend Pat Miass” in Joni and Gina’s Wedding, and the Ovation Award Nominated musical-drama, Flirting with Morty, as the abusive, trashy and tragic Ray Lee. In her spare time, she takes tourists on the rollicking comedy outing, Nasty Nellie’s Tour of Hollywood, (featured at Dearly Departed Tours), where she simultaneously enlightens and amuses passengers with behind the scenes tales from both Hollywood history and her own life.

Never one to forget her “Prairie” roots, Arngrim enjoys making appearances several times a year at various Little House on the Prairie historical sites for educational events and gatherings of fans. She has been a frequent visitor to the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum in the real-life Walnut Grove, Minnesota as well as Green Bay, Wisconsin’s Heritage Hills, Mumford’s Genesee Country Village, Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home and Museum in Mansfield, Missouri and many, many others.

Arngrim has a long history of activism. In 1986 when her friend and "Little House husband" co-star, Steve Tracy, passed away due to complications of HIV/AIDS, Arngrim immediately began volunteering at AIDS Project Los Angeles. Her duties ranged from working on the Southern California AIDS Hotline and the APLA food bank, (APLA's Necessities of Life Program,) to chairing the steering committee of the volunteer speakers bureau and developing “Safer Sex” workshops. She has provided AIDS education to doctors, nurses, prison inmates, service clubs, churches, department stores and schools, written AIDS education articles for the magazines Frontiers and Designers West, and spent seven years hosting the APLA educational cable television show, AIDS Vision.

In 1992, Joel Wachs presented Arngrim with a resolution by the Los Angeles City Council commending her on her work on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS. From 1989 through 1993, Arngrim served as Program Manager at Tuesday's Child, an organization assisting children and families affected by HIV and AIDS. From 1989 through 2003 she served as both hostess and producer for the comedy stage at the AIDS Project Los Angeles Annual Summer Party, (on the backlot of Universal Studios), where through an evening of raucous entertainment, featuring name comedians, she helped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for people living with HIV.

She currently serves as California Chair, National Spokesperson and Founding Board Member on the National Advisory Board of The National Association to Protect Children, or PROTECT.org, fighting to give children a legal and political voice in the war against child abuse. As an activist for the improvement of child protection laws, Arngrim has spoken before the California Senate and worked on legislative and political campaigns in several states, including Virginia and New York, in addition to PROTECT’s work on federal legislation in Washington, D.C. Arngrim has appeared on numerous television news programs discussing the legal and political issues surrounding child sexual abuse and exploitation. She came forward to tell the world about the sexual abuse she suffered in her own life, during her 2004 interview on Larry KING Live. She continues to be interviewed on this and other topics on Nancy Grace, CNN’s Showbiz Tonight, The Insider, Court TV, and Bill O’Reilly’s The Factor.

Arngrim currently lives in the wilds of Tujunga with her husband of over 20 years, musician Bob Schoonover, (from the rock and roll band “Catahoula”) and their evil cat, Clarice. She takes pride in the fact that so many people enjoyed hating her as a girl and is more than happy to give them the opportunity to do so in the future.

Photo by James Franklin, courtesy of Loose Gravel Productions

Comments