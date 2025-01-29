LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Season 12 Sets HBO Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HBO Original series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER returns for season 12 on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the 30-time Emmy®-winning series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, this season will continue to feature the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.

The weekly series has received 30 Emmys® since its premiere in 2014. At the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won its program and writing categories for its ninth consecutive year, winning in the categories of Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. It has also been honored with three Peabody Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, seven Writers Guild Awards and nine consecutive PGA Awards.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is produced for HBO by Avalon and Peyance Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor; directed by Paul Pennolino. Watch the Season 12 trailer below.

Comments