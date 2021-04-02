LADY OF GUADALUPE Returns To Theaters Today, Good Friday

Pinnacle Entertainment announces Lady of Guadalupe's return to theaters in the US on Good Friday, April 2, 2021 via Maya Theaters. The first modern day production of the moving and thrilling spiritual drama based on a revered and sacred folklore is available for audiences just in time for Holy Week. Check your local listings for showtimes.

"We're thrilled Lady of Guadalupe will be available theatrically for audiences via Maya theaters, as one of the first films shown in cinemas as they safely reopen. The film is a compelling, sacred story of unity, love and faith with an incredibly talented team in front of and behind the cameras that moviegoers are sure to enjoy. It's exciting that our movie is showing the first day the theater chain is opening after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic," said producer, Robert L. Hymers, III.

Based on true events, Lady of Guadalupe is an inspiring religious journey juxtaposing folklore and present day. When a young and ambitious reporter (Guillermo Iván) is assigned an article on faith, he finds himself enmeshed in the legend of Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. Skeptical of miracles and the importance of modern-day Christianity, the reporter's investigation takes him from cynic to true believer as his personal limits are tested. Historically significant recreations are used to illustrate the origin of her prevalent and powerful symbolism of Mexican identity and faith.

The acclaimed cast includes popular film and telenovela stars including, Guillermo Iván (Telemundo's, Al Otro Lado del Muro), Eric da Silva (O Atentado, Valor da Vida), Paola Baldión (Portraits In A Sea Of Lies), Huitzil Sol, Rudy Miera (Milagros), Norman Patrick Brown (The Thin Red Line), Kimberley Aria Peterson (The Long Short), Jesús Lloveras (Tercer Grado), and Glenn Craley. The film is directed by Pedro Brenner.

Vision Films Inc. will be releasing Lady of Guadalupe on VOD April 6th, and the film will be available on all major cable and VOD platforms and in the US and Canada and on DVD through Amazon on April 13th.



