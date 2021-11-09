Kyle Selig Joins MONSTER HIGH Live-Action Movie Musical from Nickelodeon

Kylie Selig has been announced to join the cast of Nickelodeon's upcoming live-action movie musical adaption of their hit series, Monster High.

Deadline reports that Selig will also be joined by Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker, Marci T. House, Scotch Ellis Loring, Steve Valentine, Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Justin Derickson, Lilah Fitzgerald and Nasiv Sall.

Directed and executive produced by Todd Holland, MONSTER HIGH follows Clawdeen Wolf (Harris), who was born half human and half werewolf, as she arrives at Monster High. As she makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Balagot) and Draculaura (Damasen), Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself. Throughout her days at school, she chooses to keep her human half a secret. However, when an evil plan to destroy MONSTER HIGH threatens to reveal her real human identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true self in order to save the school

Production will begin this month in Montreal. The film will premiere on Nickelodeon in 2022.

Selig was seen on Broadway as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls and as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. His television appearances include "Madame Secretary" (CBS), "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS) and "Evil" (CBS). Off-Broadway includes Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, written by David Byrne (The Public). National Tour: The Book of Mormon. Regional:Mean Girls (National Theater), October Sky (The Old Globe), West Side Story with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra (The Hollywood Bowl). Winner of the Jimmy Award for High School Musical Theater and LA Music Center Spotlight Award. His original albums are available on iTunes and Spotify.

