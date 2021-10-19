Kris Jenner's FOODGOD Series to Debut on Discovery+

Foodgod is a lifelong foodie who has gained 11 million followers for his unique celebration of all things food on social media and in his self-titled discovery+ series, he takes his obsession to the next level IN SEARCH OF the boldest, craziest and most exclusive restaurants and dishes, along with the creative geniuses behind them.

In the four-episode season of Foodgod, he visits hotspots in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and Miami accompanied by celebrity pals, including series executive producer Kris Jenner. Kicking off in Los Angeles, he delivers the Polar Playground cotton candy experience directly to Kim Kardashian West's house and then joins Jenner for a throwback 1950s diner experience at Frisco's. While in New York, Foodgod and rapper Fat Joe sample outrageous pizzas at Tony Boloney's and he joins actress Savannah Lee Smith for an immersive experience at Hutaoli Music Restaurant and Bar complete with fried chicken presented in a cage.

Foodgod also hits Vegas for a modern Asian hot pot experience at X-Pot with Taylor Dayne and samples Criss Angel's New Jersey-style pizzeria CABLP, and in Miami joins artist Romero Britto for a 40-scoop ice cream treasure chest and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto for stained glass sushi in Wynwood. The full season of Foodgod drops Sunday, November 14th on discovery+.

"I eat out 365 days a year, constantly looking for the coolest, newest and the most original places and dishes," Foodgod said. "The show adds a whole new dimension to my favorite pastime: finding the hidden gems of the food world and letting everyone else in on them."

"Foodgod is the ultimate celebrator of the creativity of food, seeking out the most visually spectacular dishes in the world and sharing them with his massive social following," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. "Foodgod brings his love and celebration for innovation to discovery + and we are excited to bring his passion for food and his millions of fans to the series."

TV personality and social media star Foodgod got his name from his A-list palate of all things culinary and boasts an Instagram following of millions that track his food adventures around the globe. Widely known for his recurring roles on television, particularly Keeping Up with The Kardashians, Foodgod is now the biggest food influencer and has the decadent diet to prove it. Recently honored for the second time, Foodgod was named the 2021 "Food Influencer Of The Year" (Monaco) and also "Most Influential Name in Food" by Food & Beverage Magazine.

He has appeared on the cover of The Los Angeles Times announcing his rise to a dining deity. Known on THE DR. OZ SHOW as their "food contributor," Foodgod is the first to find the latest and greatest in food trends across the world. His delicious snaps of favorite foodie spots from New York and Los Angeles to Iceland and beyond garner major attention as he dines, drinks and globe trots with celebrities, chefs and restaurant entrepreneurs. He even has his notorious moniker inked on his arm. He has also appeared on hit TV shows like The Spin Crowd and CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER and is a regular personality in the media for his international taste and style.

On social platforms, use hashtag #Foodgod to go behind the scenes with Foodgod and his guests, and relive the most hilarious, most shocking moments from his epic travels.