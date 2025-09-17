Kit Harington and Mirren Mack to Star in MGM+’s New A TALE OF TWO CITIES Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MGM+ will release a new four-part drama adaptation of Charles Dickens’ literary classic, A Tale of Two Cities, set to air on MGM+ in the US and the BBC in the UK. Shooting will commence in October.

The four-part limited series stars West End alum Kit Harington (Slave Play, TV's Industry, Game of Thrones), François Civil (Beating Hearts, The Three Musketeers) and Mirren Mack (Miss Austen, Hedda) with Hong Khaou directing (Mr Loverman, Lilting, Alice & Jack) and Daniel West (Gunpowder, Top Boy) writing. Shooting will commence in October.

London, 1782. Tensions run high in the war between France and Britain. A young woman, Lucie Manette, (Mirren Mack) has her life upended when she receives a message from Paris - her father, assumed dead for almost 20 years, may be alive.

The messenger - idealistic French emigré, Charles Darnay (François Civil) - is arrested and charged with treason. Lucie enlists the help of a brilliant but erratic young lawyer, Sydney Carton (Kit Harington), to free Darnay in the hope he will lead her to Paris to track down her father. Lucie’s collision with Darnay and Carton unleashes a powerful and complex love triangle. Both men fight to be worthy of her love and Lucie is torn over which one to choose. Yet neither man - physically so alike, spiritually poles apart - can escape the other. Instead, they find themselves bound together in life and death, through triumphs, tragedies, marriage, and murder.

The Executive Producers are Polly Williams and Sarah Best for Federation Stories, Léo Becker for Federation Studio France, Kit Harington and Daniel West for Thriker Films. Simon Meyers (I May Destroy You) will produce.

Michael Wright, Head of MGM+, “We’re truly thrilled at the opportunity to bring A Tale of Two Cities to our viewers. With its exceptional cast led by Kit Harington, François Civil, and Mirren Mack, combined with Hong Khaou's visionary direction, this collaboration with Federation Stories, Thriker Films, and Federation Studio France perfectly aligns with our commitment to deliver entertaining, cinematic, classic Hollywood storytelling for a contemporary audience."

Kit Harington, Executive Producer, Thriker Films and Daniel West Executive Producer and screenwriter added, “We could not be more thrilled to be working with Polly, Sarah, Leo and the team at Federation to bring Dickens’ revolutionary epic to the screen. A Tale of Two Cities is the original historical blockbuster - a heartbreaking romance and a brutal revenge mystery, all set against the iconic backdrop of the French Revolution. Our adaptation will be a twisting period thriller; one with a contemporary, volatile love triangle at its heart. We can’t wait to share it with audiences in 2026.'

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says, “It has been many years since the last television adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities, and we couldn’t have a more perfect creative team ready to bring a new audience to one of the most intense, romantic and thrilling stories of all time.”

Produced by Federation Stories, in co-production with Federation Studio France and Thriker Films, for MGM+ and the BBC. The series will be distributed by Federation International.

Kit Harington Photo Credit: Matthew Brookes

Mirren Mack Photo Credit: Iona Wolff