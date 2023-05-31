Kim Cattrall to Return to SEX & THE CITY For One Scene in New Reboot Season

The new season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... launches on June 22.

By:
Kim Cattrall will be making a cameo in the new season of And Just Like That..., the Sex & the City reboot on Max.

Variety reports that Cattrall will be reprising her role as Samanthan Jones for one scene that she filmed on March 22 in New York City.

Cattrall shot her dialogue alone, with no communication with any of the show's stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King. The scene will consist of a phone conversation with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

The eleven-episode second season of the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…, will debut with two episodes on THURSDAY, JUNE 22 on Max. The following nine episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays.

Returning series regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

Directors included Michael Patrick King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young and Julie Rottenberg. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



