Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick Go on the Attack in COIN MASTER Campaign

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick are at odds as they battle over the title of Coin Master in their first-ever joint campaign. For this first ad, one of the many star-studded commercials rolling out from the massively popular mobile game, the trio is featured playing with and against each other, just like millions of players worldwide.

"I can't believe my own mother would do this to me!" kicks off Khloé's confessional in the commercial, setting the stage for an anything-but-quiet holiday that ensued at the Kardashian household. The three then continue to attack and raid each other's villages in the game until the true Coin Master of the group is crowned.

"I was shocked when I was getting attacked by my own family at first, but revenge is sweet when you get to raid in return," said Kris Jenner. "We can't get enough of Coin Master and it's no surprise everyone loves this game."

After taking the world by storm, Coin Master caught the attention of Khloé, Kris and Scott, which spurred them to join forces in the unprecedented campaign. THE FAMILY has since teamed up for three more ad spots that capture all the fun and excitement of Coin Master's social interaction. Additional creatives and commercials featuring the family, as well as other top industry names who have yet to be released, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Coin Master, a casual mobile game, lets players score coins to build up over 200 themed villages like LA Dreams and Steampunk Land. Players can get their hands on additional coins by attacking the villages of other players and raiding the Coin Master's stash. Playing with friends and family makes the game even more exciting, as players can win, build and compete while attacking and raiding each other's villages.

Coin Master has won over fans worldwide, and has over 100 million downloads and counting. The Coin Master mobile game can be downloaded for free through the App Store and Google Play, and you can follow all the Coin Master fun on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

See the commercial here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories