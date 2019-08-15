Kevin Hart Will Produce & Lead NIGHT WOLF, A Superhero Comedy

Deadline reports that Kevin Hart has gotten a green light on "Night Wolf," a new comedy superhero film the star will lead and produce at STXfilms.

Night Wolf follows a Meet the Parents-esque encounter where a man (Hart) meets his future father-in-law for the first time only to discover he is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf.

Kevin Hart is a comedian and actor best known for his onscreen antics in films like "Ride Along," "Central Intelligence," and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." He starred with Bryan Cranston in "The Upside" in 2017 and garnered positive reviews for his dramatic performance.

"After we acquired Night Wolf, we submitted it to Kevin Hart and the Team at HartBeat hoping they would love it as much as we did. It is a big, broad comedy and the idea is great fun and perfectly matched with Kevin's comedic talent. We are thrilled to be working on what will now be our fourth film together," said Chairman of STXfilms Adam Fogelson who made the announcement this morning.

"I am excited to be working with our friends at STX again. They brought us a great project with Night Wolf. I instantly fell in love with this pitch about an everyday guy who is meeting his in-laws for the first time and unwittingly discovers his dad to be is secretly a superhero," said Hart.

Read the original story on Deadline.





