Kerry Washington's REASONABLE DOUBT Gets Order at ABC

Deadline reports that a new legal drama, "Reasonable Doubt," has been put into development at ABC. Kerry Washington produces with attorney Shawn Holley and Larry Wilmore.

In Reasonable Doubt, you'll judge Charlie Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law... until you're THE ONE in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Raamla Mohamed penned the script and co-executive produces.

"The chance to work with a rising star like Raamla, a shining star like Kerry, and a legend like Shawn Holley was simply irresistible! I'm excited and honored," Wilmore said.

Washington's Broadway credits include work in "American Son" and "Chase." She's best known for playing Olivia Pope on "Scandal."

Read the original story on Deadline.





