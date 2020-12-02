Ken Jeong and Joel McHale Count Down to 2021 in FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to "Toast & Roast" ALL THAT was 2020 during the most anticipated New Year's Eve of all time! Ken Jeong, from FOX's THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE and upcoming THE MASKED DANCER, and comedian and actor Joel McHale, kiss 2020 goodbye as they co-host FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021 (working title). Jeong and McHale will commemorate the past year from coast-to-coast with a live, three-and-a-half-hour "Toast & Roast" to 2020. FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021, PART ONE airs Thursday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/CT live MT/PT tape-delayed), and FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021, PART TWO airs Thursday, Dec. 31 (11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed).

"Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. "These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much, we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year!"

Live from Los Angeles, CA, Jeong and McHale will bring their signature comedic hosting style, as the former "Community" stars, hosts of "The Darkest Timeline" podcast and longtime friends reunite to help ring in the New Year with a special dedicated to the highs and lows of 2020, specifically celebrating those that helped to make the world a better place this past year. Join surprise celebrity guests and some of the year's top music artists to wrap up 2020 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other. Additional guest appearances and musical performances to be announced.

FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021 (working title) will be produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Carol Donovan will serve as executive producer. This is the first year that FOX's New Year's Eve special will be produced entirely by FOX Alternative Entertainment.

Actor, producer and writer Ken Jeong has established himself as one of today's top comedic stars. He is a panelist on television's #1 series, FOX's THE MASKED SINGER, host of FOX's I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE, and a panelist on the upcoming THE MASKED DANCER. He also appeared in the smash hit comedy "Crazy Rich Asians," and reteamed with the award-winning film's director, John M. Chu, on his first-ever comedy special, "Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho," which launched globally on Netflix in 2019. Jeong is best known for his roles on "Dr. Ken," for which he also served as the creator, writer and executive producer; the network comedy "Community"; and "The Hangover" franchise. He will next be seen on the big screen in "My Spy" and "Scoob."

Joel McHale is an actor, comedian and television host. He currently can be seen as host of "Card Sharks" and he also co-hosts the podcast "The Darkest Timeline," alongside his fellow "Community" co-star, Ken Jeong. Perhaps best known for his starring role on the hit comedy series "Community," McHale's other recent projects include the thriller "Becky," alongside Kevin James and Lulu Wilson; "Stargirl," in which he portrays "Starman/Sylvester Pemberton"; "Twilight Zone"; and voicing "Johnny Cage" in "Mortal Kombats Legends: Scorpion's Revenge." Upcoming projects include the dark romantic comedy "Happily," alongside Kerry Bishe. McHale's past projects include "The Happytime Murders," as well as "A Futile & Stupid Gesture," opposite Will Forte, in which he played Chevy Chase, his former "Community" co-star. McHale hosted "The Joel Mchale Show With Joel Mchale on Netflix," a half-hour topical series that took a sharp, absurdist look at Pop culture and news from across the globe. In 2015, he wrapped the 12th and final season of "The Soup," in which he satirized Pop culture and current events. McHale previously starred in "The Great Indoors"; "Santa Clarita Diet," with Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant; and FOX's revival of THE X-FILES, in which he played a conservative news anchor. Other starring feature roles include "A Merry Friggin' Christmas," opposite Robin Williams; the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced supernatural thriller "Deliver Us From Evil"; the romantic comedy "Blended," alongside Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore; Seth MacFarlane's comedy smash, "Ted"; David Frankel's "The Big Year"; and Steven Soderbergh's "The Informant"; as well as "What's Your Number?," starring Chris Evans and Anna Faris. In 2014, McHale hosted the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington D.C. He also hosted the 2015 ESPY AWARDS on ABC. In the fall of 2016, McHale released his first book through Putnam Penguin, "Thanks For The Money: How to Use My LIFE STORY To Become The Best Joel McHale You Can Be," which is part memoir, part self-help guide. Born in Rome and raised in Seattle, WA, McHale was a history major at the University of Washington and a member of its championship football team. He also graduated with an M.F.A. from the Actor's Training Program.

View More TV Stories Related Articles