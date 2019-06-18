Ken Jeong, D'Arcy Carden to Announce EMMYS Nominations

The Television Academy announced today that Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden will present the nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on Tuesday, July 16, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.



Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will join Jeong and Carden at the nominations ceremony, which will stream live on Emmys.com.



"Television is the world's premier entertainment choice and the global reach of U.S. television programming is immediate and impactful thanks to networks, channels, platforms and delivery systems that continue to grow," said Scherma. "We are thrilled to have these two comedic talents join us to announce this year's Emmy nominees -- programs and individuals whose excellent work is reshaping the television landscape.



Ken Jeong is an actor, producer and writer who has established his place as one of today's top comedic stars. He can currently be seen as a judge on the hit FOX show The Masked Singer, and will soon return to the big screen in My Spy and El Tonto. He is best known for his roles in the NBC comedy Community, The Hangover franchise and ABC's Dr. Ken, for which he also served as the creator, writer and executive producer. Recently, Jeong appeared in Crazy Rich Asians and also released his first Netflix comedy special, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho.



D'Arcy Carden continues to endear herself to audiences with critically acclaimed performances, including her breakout role as "Janet" in The Good Place, for which she received a 2018 Gold Derby TV Award. Her additional television credits include the Emmy Award-winning variety series Inside Amy Schumer, HBO's Emmy Award-winning comedy Veep, and Comedy Central's Broad City. The actress can currently be seen starring in the smash HBO comedy series Barry. In addition to her work on screen, Carden is a longtime member of the Upright Citizens Brigade and regularly performs with her improv group, Search History, and in UCB's longest-running show, ASSSSCAT.



The 71st Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, (8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT) on FOX. The 71st Emmy Awards will be co-produced by Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted.





Related Articles View More TV Stories