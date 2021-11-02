Keke Palmer to Host FOODTASTIC on Disney Plus

Indulge in creativity when all episodes of the Disney+ original series "Foodtastic" are available to stream on Wednesday, December 15. Disney+ also REVEALED the series key art today.

Hosted by the multitalented, Emmy® award-winning actress Keke Palmer, "Foodtastic" is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art.

Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts on the series. "Foodtastic" is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson and Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.

Episodes will include appearances by characters from The Muppets, Beauty and the Beast, Wreck it Ralph, The Lion King, and more.