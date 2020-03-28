Keanu Reeves is in Talks to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in GHOST RIDER

According to We Got This Covered, Keanu Reeves is in talks to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ghost Rider.

This has yet to be officially announced, the source claims that Marvel has been looking to add Reeves to the MCU for years. Reeves is reportedly interested in the role, which is the latest potential part for him in the franchise that has been discussed.

Read more on We Got This Covered.

Keanu Reeves gained fame for his starring roles in several blockbuster films, including comedies from the Bill and Ted franchise (1989-present); action thrillers Point Break (1991), Speed (1994), and the John Wick franchise (2014-present); psychological thriller The Devil's Advocate (1997); supernatural action horror Constantine (2005); and sci-fi action series The Matrix (1999-present). He has also appeared in drama films such as Dangerous Liaisons (1988), My Own Private Idaho (1991), and Little Buddha (1993), as well as the romantic horror Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992).

Reeves has earned critical acclaim and several awards for his acting, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You