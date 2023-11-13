Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024

Kathy Griffin is returning to the stage with a brand-new standup comedy show as she announces her 2024 North American tour, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List.

The iconic two-time Emmy and Grammy Award winning comedian, television host, best-selling author and outspoken advocate, known for her biting satire and fearless comedy, will remind the world why she is one of the funniest comedian voices of her generation. Her new show is a celebration of her resilience, humor, and the power of laughter to heal.

The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List Tour will give fans a look at what made her the person and comedian we all have grown to love.

Griffin shares, “Dear God in heaven, it's been six long years since I have been on tour and performed for my fans. I cannot wait to hit the stage and see you in your hometown. I'm going EVERYWHERE, people – the real America! I'm not messing around. I've been through hell, we've all been through hell! Now let's have a good laugh about it.”

Her nationwide tour kicks off February 2024 with over 40 shows including stops in: Atlanta, Cincinnati, Honolulu, Kansas City, Phoenix, Tampa, and Vancouver, among others.

Kathy Griffin 2024 Tour Dates