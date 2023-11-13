Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024

Her nationwide tour kicks off February 2024 with over 40 shows.
Kathy Griffin is returning to the stage with a brand-new standup comedy show as she announces her 2024 North American tour, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List.
The iconic two-time Emmy and Grammy Award winning comedian, television host, best-selling author and outspoken advocate, known for her biting satire and fearless comedy, will remind the world why she is one of the funniest comedian voices of her generation. Her new show is a celebration of her resilience, humor, and the power of laughter to heal.
The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List Tour will give fans a look at what made her the person and comedian we all have grown to love.
Griffin shares, “Dear God in heaven, it's been six long years since I have been on tour and performed for my fans. I cannot wait to hit the stage and see you in your hometown. I'm going EVERYWHERE, people – the real America! I'm not messing around. I've been through hell, we've all been through hell! Now let's have a good laugh about it.”
Her nationwide tour kicks off February 2024 with over 40 shows including stops in: Atlanta, Cincinnati, Honolulu, Kansas City, Phoenix, Tampa, and Vancouver, among others.
|Feb 2nd
TIME TBA
|Des Moines, IA
Hoyt Sherman
Place
|Feb 3rd
TIME TBA
|Omaha, NE
The Astro
|Feb 4th
TIME TBA
|Kansas City, MO
Uptown Theater
|Feb 15th
7:30pm
|Providence, RI
Veterans Memorial
Aud
|Feb 16th
TIME TBA
|Hartford, CT
Belding Theater
at the Bushnell PAC
|Feb 17th
8:00pm
|Portsmouth, NH
The Music Hall
|Feb 22nd
7:00pm
|Calgary, AB
Jack Singer
Concert Hall
|Feb 23rd
7:30pm
|Edmonton, AB
Winspear Theatre
|Feb 25th
TIME TBA
|Tacoma, WA
Pantages Theatre
|Mar 16th
8:00pm
|Phoenix, AZ
Orpheum Theatre
|Mar 21st
7:30pm
|Red Bank, NJ
Count Basie
Center for the Arts
|Mar 22nd
7:30pm
|Tarrytown, NY
Music Hall
|Mar 24th
7:00pm
|Huntington, NY
The Paramount
|Apr 3rd
7:30pm
|Tucson, AZ
Fox Theater
|Apr 4th
7:00pm
|Palm Desert, CA
McCallum Theatre
for the Performing Arts
|Apr 5th
TIME TBA
|Napa, CA
Uptown Theatre
|Apr 6th
8:00pm
|Long Beach, CA
Beverly O'Neil
Theater
|Apr 13th
8:00pm
|Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Theatre
Center
|Apr 19th
7:00pm
|Royal Oak, MI
Royal Oak Music
Theatre
|Apr 21st
TIME TBA
|Madison, WI
Capitol Theater
|May 2nd
8:00pm
|Indianapolis, IN
Egyptian Room
|May 3rd
TIME TBA
|Lexington, KY
Lexington Opera
House
|May 4th
8:00pm
|Cincinnati, OH
Taft Theatre
|May 5th
8:00pm
|Durham, NC
Carolina Theatre
|May 7th
7:00pm
|Ottawa, ON
Meridian Centrepointe
Theatre
presale 11/22
general sale 11/24
|May 8th
7:00pm
|North York, ON
Meridian Arts
(George Weston)
|May 9th
7:00pm
|London, ON
Centennial Hall
|May 11th
8:00pm
|Cleveland, OH
Agora Theatre
|May 15th
7:30pm
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Parker
|May 16th
7:30pm
|Tampa, FL
Ferguson Hall
|Jun 6th
8:00pm
|Sacramento, CA
Crest Theatre
|Jun 7th
8:00pm
|San Jose, CA
California Theatre
|Jun 8th
8:00pm
|Monterey, CA
Golden State
Theatre
|Jun 9th
8:00pm
|San Luis Obispo, CA
Fremont Theater
