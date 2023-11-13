Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024

Her nationwide tour kicks off February 2024 with over 40 shows.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Kathy Griffin is returning to the stage with a brand-new standup comedy show as she announces her 2024 North American tour, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List. 

The iconic two-time Emmy and Grammy Award winning comedian, television host, best-selling author and outspoken advocate, known for her biting satire and fearless comedy, will remind the world why she is one of the funniest comedian voices of her generation. Her new show is a celebration of her resilience, humor, and the power of laughter to heal.

The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List Tour will give fans a look at what made her the person and comedian we all have grown to love. 

Griffin shares, “Dear God in heaven, it's been six long years since I have been on tour and performed for my fans. I cannot wait to hit the stage and see you in your hometown. I'm going EVERYWHERE, people – the real America! I'm not messing around. I've been through hell, we've all been through hell! Now let's have a good laugh about it.”

Her nationwide tour kicks off February 2024 with over 40 shows including stops in: Atlanta, Cincinnati, Honolulu, Kansas City, Phoenix, Tampa, and Vancouver, among others. 

Kathy Griffin 2024 Tour Dates

Feb 2nd
TIME TBA
 		 Des Moines, IA
Hoyt Sherman 

Place

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Feb 3rd
TIME TBA
 		 Omaha, NE
The Astro

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Feb 4th
TIME TBA
 		 Kansas City, MO
Uptown Theater

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Feb 15th
7:30pm
 		 Providence, RI
Veterans Memorial 

Aud

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Feb 16th
TIME TBA
 		 Hartford, CT
Belding Theater 

at the Bushnell PAC

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Feb 17th
8:00pm
 		 Portsmouth, NH
The Music Hall

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Feb 22nd
7:00pm
 		 Calgary, AB
Jack Singer 

Concert Hall

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Feb 23rd
7:30pm
 		 Edmonton, AB
Winspear Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Feb 25th
TIME TBA
 		 Tacoma, WA
Pantages Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Mar 16th
8:00pm
 		 Phoenix, AZ
Orpheum Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Mar 21st
7:30pm
 		 Red Bank, NJ
Count Basie 

Center for the Arts

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Mar 22nd
7:30pm
 		 Tarrytown, NY
Music Hall

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Mar 24th
7:00pm
 		 Huntington, NY
The Paramount

PURCHASE
TICKETS
 
Apr 3rd
7:30pm
 		 Tucson, AZ
Fox Theater

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Apr 4th
7:00pm
 		 Palm Desert, CA
McCallum Theatre 

for the Performing Arts

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Apr 5th
TIME TBA
 		 Napa, CA
Uptown Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Apr 6th
8:00pm
 		 Long Beach, CA
Beverly O'Neil 

Theater

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Apr 13th
8:00pm
 		 Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Theatre 

Center

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Apr 19th
7:00pm
 		 Royal Oak, MI
Royal Oak Music 

Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Apr 21st
TIME TBA
 		 Madison, WI
Capitol Theater

PURCHASE
TICKETS
May 2nd
8:00pm
 		 Indianapolis, IN
Egyptian Room

PURCHASE
TICKETS
May 3rd
TIME TBA
 		 Lexington, KY
Lexington Opera 

House

PURCHASE
TICKETS
May 4th
8:00pm
 		 Cincinnati, OH
Taft Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
May 5th
8:00pm
 		 Durham, NC
Carolina Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
May 7th
7:00pm
 		 Ottawa, ON
Meridian Centrepointe 

Theatre


presale 11/22
general sale 11/24

PURCHASE
TICKETS
May 8th
7:00pm
 		 North York, ON
Meridian Arts 

(George Weston)

PURCHASE
TICKETS
May 9th
7:00pm
 		 London, ON
Centennial Hall

PURCHASE
TICKETS
May 11th
8:00pm
 		 Cleveland, OH
Agora Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
May 15th
7:30pm
 		 Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Parker

PURCHASE
TICKETS
May 16th
7:30pm
 		 Tampa, FL
Ferguson Hall

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Jun 6th
8:00pm
 		 Sacramento, CA
Crest Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Jun 7th
8:00pm
 		 San Jose, CA
California Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Jun 8th
8:00pm
 		 Monterey, CA
Golden State 

Theatre

PURCHASE
TICKETS
Jun 9th
8:00pm
 		 San Luis Obispo, CA
Fremont Theater

PURCHASE
TICKETS



