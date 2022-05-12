Katherine Nelson Named Vice President, Corporate Communications at Disney

Seasoned communications executive Katherine Nelson is returning to her roots in family entertainment as vice president of Corporate Communications for Disney Branded Television, the most iconic and celebrated brand of kids and family programming in the business.

Nelson will be responsible for overall communications strategy in support of the organization's business and executive team as they significantly ramp up the volume of programming that they create, produce and market for the Disney+ streaming platform and linear networks Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior. She will report to both Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television; and Charissa Gilmore, senior vice president, Corporate Communications, Disney General Entertainment, and will be based in Burbank, California.

Nelson is stepping into a newly created role intended to focus on communications that drive the business and build Disney Branded Television's brand reputation. She will be responsible for leading both external and internal communications for the organization, driving alignment and integrated messaging around strategy, business operations, brand development and internal culture.

Said Davis: "Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do, and Katherine is known throughout the industry as a master communicator. As we build upon our legacy of success and broaden our scope to connect with kids and families around the globe, I'm delighted to welcome Katherine to the Disney Branded Television team."

"When we created this new role, I asked colleagues in the industry and press for recommendations, and Katherine's name was brought up time and again with great enthusiasm," said Gilmore. "She is an exceptional communications executive whose instinct and approach have earned her a well-deserved reputation as strategic, collaborative, creative and extremely effective. I'm excited she's joining the incredible Disney Branded team at a time they are expanding their programming to streaming."

"I've had the privilege of working for incredible brands throughout my career, but none as iconic and storied as Disney," said Nelson. "It's an honor to have the opportunity to help tell the story of this beloved brand, and I'm looking forward to working closely with Ayo, Charissa and everyone at Disney Branded Television to shape the future of kids and family programming for generations to come."

With a background encompassing all aspects of corporate communications and publicity, Nelson's career has spanned three decades in the industry. Most recently, she was group senior vice president, Communications at NBCUniversal, overseeing corporate communications, publicity, talent relations, events and awards for cable networks USA Network and SYFY, as well as the Universal Content Productions (UCP) studio. Nelson joined NBCUniversal in 2013 as senior vice president, Communications for Esquire Network, where she helped launch the joint venture with Hearst Corporation.

Prior to NBCUniversal, Nelson was vice president, Marketing and Communications at private space company SpaceX, where she served as the company's chief spokesperson and oversaw all areas of communications and marketing, including media relations, branding, video content, sponsorships, events, social media and commerce.

A primary focus of her tenure was to inspire new generations to become excited about the wonder and possibilities of space travel. Nelson led the media program and webcast for the first official U.S. commercial mission to the International Space Station, oversaw the redesign of SpaceX.com and launched SpaceX's first consumer web store.

Before joining SpaceX, Nelson spent more than 20 years at Discovery Communications. As vice president, Communications for Discovery Channel, she managed communications strategy, publicity and awards for Discovery Communications' flagship U.S. network, and several of its most beloved, long-running family-focused series and events, including "MythBusters," "Planet Earth" and "Shark Week." Additionally, Nelson created the company's first-ever social media accounts, developed their events and awards programs, and helped launch numerous networks including TLC, Animal Planet and Science Channel.

In late 2021, Nelson formed The Katherine Nelson Group, a boutique communications agency whose clients ranged from startups to global brands across multiple sectors, including entertainment, tech and nonprofit. A strong advocate for the intersection of the arts and tech, Nelson serves on the advisory board for the Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation.

Photo Courtesy of Katherine Nelson