Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kate Winslet to Lead & Executive Produce THE PALACE on HBO Max

HBO Max have a series order to the new limited series.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 26, 2022  
Kate Winslet to Lead & Executive Produce THE PALACE on HBO Max

HBO has given a series order to the limited series THE PALACE. The limited series will be directed and executive produced by Stephen Frears and showrun, written by, and executive produced by Will Tracy. Kate Winslet will star and executive produce.

THE PALACE tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: "We are honored to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on THE PALACE. The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry's leading lights (who - remarkably - have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy's wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us."

Stephen Frears will serve as director/executive producer and Will Tracy will serve as showrunner/writer/director/executive producer. Kate Winslet is star/executive producer. Frank Rich also serves as an executive producer. Writers for the limited series include Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe.

Academy Award® winner Kate Winslet is about to start filming Lee, the true-life story of famed photographer Lee Miller, in which she stars and is producing. Additionally, HBO recently announced that it's developing the limited series "Trust," based on Hernan Diaz's novel, with Winslet set to star and executive produce.

She previously executive produced and starred in HBO's limited series "Mare of Easttown," for which she won Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie at the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Showtime Shares LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Teaser Trailer
July 26, 2022

Led by Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life), the 10-episode series also stars Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony) and Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead).
Sofie Royer Announces Album 'Harlequin'
July 26, 2022

Harlequin is the new album by the multi-hyphenate artist and singer-songwriter Sofie Royer on Stones Throw. Harlequin showcases the Viennese—and former-Los Angeleno—musician’s passion for her native city’s opera and ballet traditions as well as the baroque lyricism of cabaret, medieval performances and the court jester.
Peacock Announces Straight-To-Series Order of THOSE ABOUT TO DIE
July 26, 2022

Peacock has announced the straight-to-series US order for THOSE ABOUT TO DIE, a large scale Ancient Rome gladiatorial epic inspired by the nonfiction classic Those About To Die from acclaimed author Daniel Mannix and filmmaker Roland Emmerich (Moonfall, Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) is set to direct and executive produce.
Mild Minds Releases First Single of 2022 'DEVOTION'
July 26, 2022

Grammy-nominated artist Mild Minds has unveiled his first single of 2022 “DEVOTION.' “DEVOTION” is Mild Minds triumphant return to releasing new music in 2022.  Following the release of his 2020 album MOOD, last year saw him release a string of singles “NO SKIN”, “MACHINE” and “HAUNTED” that further diversified the sound profile of his catalog.
Trey Anastasio Will Play Acoustic Shows at Beacon Theatre
July 26, 2022

With these shows, Anastasio will be the first artist to utilize the venue’s groundbreaking new sound system – Sphere Immersive Sound. This is the world’s most advanced concert audio system, and was developed for MSG Sphere at The Venetian, which is scheduled to open in Las Vegas in the second half of 2023.