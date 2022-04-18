Kate Miller to Return to HIGHTOWN on STARZ

Actress Kate Miller will be reprising her role as D.A. Amanda Shaw in S3 of HIGHTOWN in a more heavily recurring storyline.

Miller previously recurred in both Seasons One and Two of the critically acclaimed series.

Kate's other credits include Aaron Sorkin's THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7, the recurring roles of Vivian Abetemarco on BLUE BLOODS and Defense Attorney Madeline Myers on LAW & ORDER.

Kate, also known for her stage work, appeared on Broadway with Carol Burnett in the comedy-farce Moon Over Buffalo & Sir Peter Hall's revival of Amadeus with Michael Sheen.

She can next be seen (and heard) in Sony's much anticipated GOD OF WAR: RAGNARÖK and Warner Bros. GOTHAM KNIGHTS. She is repped by INSURGENT and BOHEMIA GROUP."