Kate McKinnon to Publish Debut Novel in October

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers (LBYR), a division of Hachette Book Group, will publish acclaimed comedic actor Kate McKinnon's debut novel.

The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science is the first installment in a zany new middle-grade series (ages 8–12) about three sisters and a mysterious mad scientist. LBYR Executive Editor Erika Turner acquired North American rights from Ted Malawer at Upstart Crow Literary and will edit the project. Publication is planned for October 1, 2024, with an announced first printing of 200,000 copies.

Kate McKinnon—comedian, writer, actor, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE alum, and Weird Barbie—began working on The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science well before first appearing on SNL. This story and these lovable characters are inspired by her own childhood.

McKinnon shared, “I wanted to write the kind of book that I would have loved reading when I was younger, when I was eating honeysuckle on the playground and collecting bugs and falling in love with the natural world—I hope young people read about the adventures of the Porch Sisters and are inspired to get out there and have their own adventures. I started playing with the idea of these characters and this world over a decade ago and am so thrilled to finally bring them to an audience, especially with a team as wonderful as THE ONE at LBYR.”

Said Tingley, “Kate McKinnon has brought all the intelligence, energy, and go-for-broke comedic genius she has on stage to the pages of this book. Her essential message that being weird is exactly what makes you wonderful will inspire and empower young readers everywhere.”

Hysterical and quirky, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science is written in McKinnon's singular comedic voice and introduces readers of all ages to the Porch Sisters (Gertrude, Eugenia, and Dee-Dee) and, of course, the town of Antiquarium's lone mad scientist, Millicent Quibb. The book is also heavily illustrated, primarily featuring artwork that McKinnon herself drafted (character drawings, inventions, and diagrams) and that illustrator Alfredo Cáceres fine-tuned in his signature gothic style.

Gertrude, Eugenia, and Dee-Dee Porch do not belong. They don't belong in the snooty town of Antiquarium, where all girls must go to etiquette school and all dogs must be bichon frises. They don't belong with their adoptive family: their uptight Aunt Desdemona, their materialistic Uncle Ansel, and their seven snide cousins, who are all named Lavinia. And they certainly don't belong at Mrs. Wintermacher's etiquette school—they're far more interested in machines and slugs than posture and little forks.

After Mrs. Wintermacher expels them for insubordination, the girls expect to be sent away for good . . . until they receive a mysterious invitation to a new school. Suddenly, the girls find themselves under the tutelage of the infamous Millicent Quibb—a mad scientist with worms in her hair and oysters in her bathtub. At 231 Mysterium Way, the pizza is fatal, the bus is powered by gerbils, and the dean of students is a hermit crab. Dangerous? Yes! More fun than they've ever had? Absolutely! But when the sisters are asked to save their town from an evil cabal of nefarious mad scientists, they must learn to embrace what has always made them stand out and determine what side they're on—before it's too late!

About the Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon is an award-winning performer and writer best known for her tenure as an Emmy Award–winning cast member on Saturday Night Live. Young readers will recognize her voice role as Ms. Fiona Frizzle in The Magic School Bus Rides Again for Netflix and as Lulu the Guinea Pig in DC League of Super-Pets. Her film work includes Ghostbusters, Bombshell, Yesterday, and Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated worldwide blockbuster, Barbie. The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science is her debut novel.