Kate Mara, Nick Robinson to Star in New FX Limited Series A TEACHER

FX Networks has ordered A Teacher, a limited series based on Hannah Fidell's feature film of the same name and starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, it was announced today by Gina Balian and Nick Grad, Presidents, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. The 10-episode limited series is being produced by FX Productions.

A Teacher explores THE STORY BEHIND the mugshot of a female high school teacher caught in an affair with her male student, revealing the complexities and consequences of these illegal relationships.

"Hannah Fidell is an exceptional filmmaker we have long admired for her intuitive ability to bring complex stories to life with depth and grace," said Balian. "We are thrilled to partner with Hannah, Kate Mara, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman and Danny Brocklehurst to adapt A Teacher into a limited series for FX, with Kate leading an extraordinary cast along with Nick Robinson."

Mara (Pose, House of Cards) and Robinson (Love, Simon, Everything, Everything) star respectively as "Claire," a popular young teacher at a suburban Texas high school, and "Eric," an all-American high school senior.

"Working with FX - truly the home of all my favorite shows - on A Teacher is a dream come true," said Fidell. "I couldn't ask for a more perfect partner who, from day one, has understood and embraced the inherenent complexities and nuance required for such subject matter."

The limited series is written and directed by Fidell (The Long Dumb Road, 6 Years, A Teacher), who will also serve as an executive producer along with Michael Costigan (Brokeback Mountain, American Gangster) and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films (Ozark, Outsider), Danny Brocklehurst (Safe, Ordinary Lies) and Kate Mara. Mara is represented by WME, Mosaic, Viewpoint, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Robinson is represented by UTA, Management 360, Savage Agency and Fred Toczek.





