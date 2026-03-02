KPOP DEMON HUNTERS & More Receive 2026 Producers Guild Awards - Full List of Winners

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KPop Demon Hunters, One Battle After Another, The Studio, and more were honored at the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards this weekend. The event, held on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at the Fairmont Century Plaza, recognized influential producers and entertainment icons in entertainment.

Special honors included Amy Pascal, who received the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Jason Blum with the Milestone Award, and Mara Brock Akil with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television.

Notable nominees included Hamnet, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks, RuPaul's Drag Race, and more. Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Note: Winners are BOLDED

List of Nominees and Winners

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Bugonia

Nominees: Ed Guiney, p.g.a., Andrew Lowe, p.g.a., Yorgos Lanthimos, p.g.a., Emma Stone, p.g.a., Lars Knudsen, p.g.a.

F1

Nominees: TBD

Frankenstein

Nominees: Guillermo Del Toro, p.g.a., J. Miles Dale, p.g.a., Scott Stuber, p.g.a.

Hamnet

Nominees: Liza Marshall, p.g.a., Pippa Harris, p.g.a., Sam Mendes, p.g.a., Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Nicolas Gonda, p.g.a.

Marty Supreme

Nominees: TBD

One Battle After Another

Nominees: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value

Nominees: Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sinners

Nominees: Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Zinzi Coogler, p.g.a., Sev Ohanian, p.g.a.

Train Dreams

Nominees: Marissa McMahon, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a., William Janowitz, p.g.a., Ashley Schlaifer, p.g.a., Michael Heimler, p.g.a.

Weapons

Nominees: Zach Cregger, p.g.a., Miri Yoon, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Bad Guys 2

Nominee: Damon Ross, p.g.a.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Nominees: TBD

Elio

Nominee: Mary Alice Drumm, p.g.a.

KPop Demon Hunters

Nominee: Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.

Zootopia 2

Nominee: Yvett Merino, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Andor

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

The White Lotus

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

South Park

The Studio

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Adolescence

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Black Rabbit

Dying for Sex

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

John Candy: I Like Me

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

aka Charlie Sheen

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Mr. Scorsese

Pee-wee as Himself

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

Jeopardy!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

The Alabama Solution

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Ocean with David Attenborough

The Perfect Neighbor

The Tale of Silyan

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave

Big Dreams: The Little League WORLD SERIES 2024

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills

Surf Girls: International

The Award for Outstanding Children's Program

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past

Phineas and Ferb

Sesame Street

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Overtime with Bill Maher

The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode

The PGA Innovation Award

ASTEROID

Big Wave: No Room for Error

D-Day: The Camera Soldier

territory

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Photo Credit: Netflix