KPOP DEMON HUNTERS & More Receive 2026 Producers Guild Awards - Full List of Winners

KPop Demon Hunters, One Battle After Another, The Studio, and more were honored at the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards this weekend. The event, held on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at the Fairmont Century Plaza, recognized influential producers and entertainment icons in entertainment.
Special honors included Amy Pascal, who received the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Jason Blum with the Milestone Award, and Mara Brock Akil with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television.
Notable nominees included Hamnet, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks, RuPaul's Drag Race, and more. Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.
Note: Winners are BOLDED
List of Nominees and Winners
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Bugonia
Nominees: Ed Guiney, p.g.a., Andrew Lowe, p.g.a., Yorgos Lanthimos, p.g.a., Emma Stone, p.g.a., Lars Knudsen, p.g.a.
F1
Nominees: TBD
Frankenstein
Nominees: Guillermo Del Toro, p.g.a., J. Miles Dale, p.g.a., Scott Stuber, p.g.a.
Hamnet
Nominees: Liza Marshall, p.g.a., Pippa Harris, p.g.a., Sam Mendes, p.g.a., Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Nicolas Gonda, p.g.a.
Marty Supreme
Nominees: TBD
One Battle After Another
Nominees: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value
Nominees: Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sinners
Nominees: Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Zinzi Coogler, p.g.a., Sev Ohanian, p.g.a.
Train Dreams
Nominees: Marissa McMahon, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a., William Janowitz, p.g.a., Ashley Schlaifer, p.g.a., Michael Heimler, p.g.a.
Weapons
Nominees: Zach Cregger, p.g.a., Miri Yoon, p.g.a.
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Bad Guys 2
Nominee: Damon Ross, p.g.a.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Nominees: TBD
Elio
Nominee: Mary Alice Drumm, p.g.a.
KPop Demon Hunters
Nominee: Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.
Zootopia 2
Nominee: Yvett Merino, p.g.a.
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
Andor
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
The White Lotus
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
South Park
The Studio
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Adolescence
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Black Rabbit
Dying for Sex
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
John Candy: I Like Me
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
aka Charlie Sheen
Billy Joel: And So It Goes
Mr. Scorsese
Pee-wee as Himself
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
Jeopardy!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
The Alabama Solution
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Ocean with David Attenborough
The Perfect Neighbor
The Tale of Silyan
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
100 Foot Wave
Big Dreams: The Little League WORLD SERIES 2024
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
Surf Girls: International
The Award for Outstanding Children's Program
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past
Phineas and Ferb
Sesame Street
Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence
The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Hacks: Bit By Bit
Overtime with Bill Maher
The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode
The PGA Innovation Award
ASTEROID
Big Wave: No Room for Error
D-Day: The Camera Soldier
territory
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
