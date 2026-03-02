KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, MID-CENTURY MODERN, & More Win ADG Awards - Full List
Wicked director Jon M. Chu was honored with the 2026 Cinematic Imagery Award.
The winners of the 30th Annual Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards were announced this weekend, with KPop Demon Hunters, Frankenstein, Mid-Century Modern, and more among the honorees.
The annual awards celebrate excellence in production design across theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and animated feature films. The ceremony took place on February 28, 2026, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, hosted by Ron Funches.
Notable nominees included the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Wicked: For Good, NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night special, Hamnet, and more. Take a look at the full list of nominees and winners below.
Wicked director Jon M. Chu received the 2026 Cinematic Imagery Award from The Art Directors Guild and lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Bo Welch (Production Designer, Director), Jann Engel (Set Designer, Art Director), Tom Southwell (Illustrator, Storyboard Artist, Production Designer), and Stephen McNally (Scenic Artist), in recognition of their exceptional contributions and lasting impact on their respective disciplines.
Note: Winners are BOLDED
30th ADG Awards Nominees and Winners
FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
Frankenstein
Production Designer: Tamara Deverell
Hamnet
Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
Marty Supreme
Production Designer: Jack Fisk
The Phoenician Scheme
Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
Sinners
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Production Designer: Kasra Farahani
Mickey 17
Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
Superman
Production Designer: Beth Mickle
Wicked: For Good
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Bugonia
Production Designer: James Price
F1
Production Designers: Ben Munro, Mark Tildesley
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Production Designer: Gary Freeman
One Battle After Another
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Bad Guys 2
Production Designer: Luc Desmarchelier
Elio
Production Designer: Harley Jessup
KPop Demon Hunters
Production Designers: Mingjue Helen Chen, Dave Bleich
The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants
Production Designer: Sean Haworth, Animation Production Designer: Pablo R. Mayer
Zootopia 2
Production Designer: Cory Loftis
TELEVISION NOMINEES:
ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Gilded Age: “If You Want to Cook an Omlette”
Production Designer: Bob Shaw
House of Guinness: “Episode 101”
Production Designers: Richard Bullock
It: Welcome to Derry “The Blackspot”
Production Designer: Paul Austerberry
1923 “Wrap Thee in Terror”
Production Designers: Cary White, Lisa Ward
Palm Royale: “Maxine Drinks Martini’s Now,” “Maxine Serves a Swerve”
Production Designer: Jon Carlos
ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Andor: “Who Are You?”
Production Designer: Luke Hull
Alien: Earth: “Neverland”
Production Designer: Andy Nicholson
The Last of Us: “Day One”
Production Designer: Don MacAulay
Stranger Things: “Chapter Four: Sorcerer”
Production Designer: Chris Trujillo
Wednesday: “Chapter Four – If These Woes Could Talk”
Production Designer: Mark Scruton
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Pluribus: “Grenade”
Production Designer: Denise Pizzini
Severance: “Chikhai Bardo”
Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle
Slow Horses: “Incommunicado,” “Tall Tales”
Production Designer: Choi Ho Man
The Pitt: “7:00 A.M.”
Production Designer: Nina Ruscio
The White Lotus: “Amor Fati”
Production Designer: Cristina Onori
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Adolescence
Production Designer: Adam Tomlinson
Black Mirror: “USS Callister: Into Infinity”
Production Designer: Miranda Jones
Black Rabbit
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Death By Lightning
Production Designer: Gemma Jackson
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Bear: “Bears”
Production Designer: Merje Veski
Hacks: “A Slippery Slope”
Production Designer: Rob Tokarz
Murderbot: “FreeCommerce”
Production Designer: Sue Chan
Only Murders in the Building: “The House Always…”
Production Designer: Patrick Howe
The Studio: “The Note”
Production Designer: Julie Berghoff
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Mid-Century Modern: “Bye, George”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
Mid-Century Modern: “Love Thy Neighbor”
Production Designer: Greg J. Grande
Poppa’s House: “Baby Girl,” “Magic Shine Again”
Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire: “First Nightmare”
Production Designer: Maggie Ruder
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: “The Wizard at the End of the World Part II”
Production Designer: Kelly Hogan
VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES
Dancing with the Stars: “Wicked Night”
Production Designer: James Yarnell
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “Jimmy Kimmel Live Brooklyn”
Production Designer: David Ellis
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “Kids Pitch”
Production Designers: Jim Fenhagen, Larry Hartman
Saturday Night Live: “Lady Gaga Host”
Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio, Andrea Purcigliotti
Squid Game: The Challenge “Catch”
Production Designers: Mathieu Weekes, Ben Norman
VARIETY SPECIAL
Atsuko Okatsuka: Father
Production Designer: Gary Kordan
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful
Production Designer: David Meyer
78th Annual Tony Awards with Host Cynthia Erivo
Production Designer: Steve Bass
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special
Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Production Designer: Misty Buckley
COMMERCIALS
Anderson: “Trust Your Home to Anderson”
Production Designer: Natalie Groce
Prada: “Galleria Bag”
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
State Farm “Batman vs Bateman”
Production Designer: David Skinner
Target – “Step into the Holidays”
Production Designer: Nelson Coates
Xbox: ROG Xbox Ally – “Dancing in the Dark – Launch Trailer”
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS
Apple – Someday by Spike Jonze: “AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation”
Production Designer: Shane Valentino
Coldplay: “All My Love”
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
Production Designer: Wesley Goodrich
Sabrina Carpenter: “Tears”
Production Designer: Brittany Porter
Taylor Swift: “The Fate of Ophelia”
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
Photo Credit: John Salangsang/ Shutterstock for ADG
