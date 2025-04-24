KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Animated Film Sets Cast and Release Date at Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has announced THE VOICE cast and release date for KPop Demon Hunters, a new animated movie, debuting on the streamer on June 20. The movie features original music by world-renowned K-Pop writers and producers, including Teddy Park, 24, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, and DOMINSUK of THEBLACKLABEL, plus EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and Ian Eisendrath, with an original song performed by members of TWICE.

Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo lend their voices to the film, with featured voices also including Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee.

The movie follows Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey. When they aren't selling out stadiums, the group uses their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival BOY BAND of demons in disguise.

Director and writer Maggie Kang said, “I have been a fan of these incredible artists and their work for many years, so it’s a dream come true to have original songs written and produced for our film by legendary talent such as THEBLACKLABEL.

I also couldn’t be more thrilled about our collaboration with Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It really legitimizes our film and songs in the K-pop world. It’s proof that we achieved what we set out to do, which is make a real K-Pop group.”

Director Chris Appelhans also commented, adding: “We have an amazing voice cast, and the range of their performances is what gives the film such an original tone. Byung Hun Lee and Ahn Hyo-seop bring authentic K-drama emotion, while Arden, May and Ji-young blend the charisma of legit K-pop stars with the vulnerability and comedy of real young women juggling a dual life like no other.”

