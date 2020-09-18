KISS THE GROUND Premieres on Netflix Sept. 22

Watch the trailer below!

KISS THE GROUND, is a powerful documentary exploring soil regeneration and its place as a compelling and effective solution to our planet's climate crisis, will be available on Netflix September 22, 2020. Directed and produced by Rebecca Tickell and Josh Tickell (FUEL, PUMP, THE BIG FIX). Amy Smart, Julian Lennon and Ian Somerhalden plus others were Executive Producers on this entertaining and informative film. Amy Smart is a lead actress in a new TV Series, Stargirl based on a DC Comic Superhero.

Watch the trailer below.

The film is narrated by Woody Harrelson and features Ian Somerhalder, Gisele Bündchen, Jason Mraz, and Patricia and David Arquette. With a brand-new song by award winning Jason Mraz. The film is produced by Big Picture Ranch.

KISS THE GROUND is an inspiring and groundbreaking film that reveals the first viable solution to our climate crisis. KISS THE GROUND reveals that, by regenerating the world's soils we can rapidly stabilize the Earth's climate, restore local ecosystems and create abundant food supplies. Using compelling graphics and visuals, along with striking NASA and NOAA footage, the film artfully illustrates how, by drawing down atmospheric carbon, soil is the missing piece of the climate puzzle. The movie is positioned to catalyze a movement to accomplish the impossible - to solve humanity's greatest challenge, to balance the climate and secure our species' future.

Initial footage for the film was shot in Africa by Executive Producer Ian Somerhalder, (who grew up in the same town and went to the same high school in Louisiana as director, Josh Tickell). Somerhalder and the Tickells joined forces with the KISS THE GROUND nonprofit organization with the mission to make a movie that showed how to turn deserts back into lush ecosystems while reversing climate change. The result has been an almost decade-long journey to produce a film which includes never before seen footage from around the world showing the reversal of ecological damage and giving a playbook for the restoration of Planet Earth.

"This film represents the culmination of tens of thousands of hours of research by scientists around the world who have finally cracked THE CODE on managing climate change - before it's too late," says Josh Tickell. "Never before has there been a more important message, and the good news is it's hopeful, it's actionable and the film shows us steps we can take right now," says Rebecca Tickell.

The film was a selection of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. Producers include Rebecca Tickell, Josh Tickell, Bill Benenson, Ryland Engelhart and Darius Fisher and Executive Producers are Julian Lennon, Laurie Benenson, Gisele Bündchen, Bill Cameron, John Paul DeJoria, Pedro Diniz, Anna Getty, George Hagerman, RJ Jain, Jena King, Michelle LeRach, Melony & Adam Lewis, Craig McCaw, Angus Mitchell, Elizabeth Moore, Stephen Nemeth, Larry O'Conner, John Roulac, Regina K. Scully, Nicole Shanahan, Jon & Susan Sheinberg, Mark Sims, Iris Smith, Ian Somerhalder, and Tara & Brian Swibel.



KISS THE GROUND is part of a new crop of true 4k resolution documentaries. Technology to make the film including computers, servers, hard drives and specialty film equipment was provided by Other World Computing, Price.com and Black Magic Design.

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles