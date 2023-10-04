KIMMEL Returns as Monday's No. 1 Late-Night Talk Show With Its Most-Watched Season Premiere in 6 Years

After 21 weeks since the last original episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Monday’s season premiere ranked as the night’s No. 1 late-night talk show in both Total Viewers (2.27 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.33 rating).

“Kimmel” beat the season openers of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” by 5% in Total Viewers (2.27 million vs. 2.16 million) and by 106% among Adults 18-49 (0.33 rating vs. 0.16 rating) and NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 54% in Total Viewers (2.27 million vs. 1.48 million) and by 74% among Adults 18-49 (0.33 rating vs. 0.19 rating).

“Kimmel” grew over its year-ago season opener (on Monday, 9/19/22) by 8% in Total Viewers (2.27 million vs. 2.11 million) to score its most-watched premiere in 6 years – since 9/25/17.

Monday’s broadcast (2.27 million) marked the most-watched telecast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on any night since June 2022 – since Friday, 6/10/22.

