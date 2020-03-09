KIDS MATTER NOW Pilot Ordered at ABC

Deadline reports that Shana Goldberg-Meehan will produce "Kids Matter New," a new comedy at ABC.

The pilot centers on a diva boss with no patience for working parents who adopts a baby and has a change of heart, casting her mother-of-three assistant as an unlikely mentor and upending the office dynamics.

The series has not yet cast any leads, but it is reported that ABC is looking to cast at least one well-known comedic actress.

Goldberg-Meehan produced "Speechless," and worked on "Friends."

