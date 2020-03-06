Judy Blume's WIFEY Will Be Developed as Limited Series for HBO

Variety reports that Frankie Shaw will develop "Wifey," a novel by Judy Blume, for HBO.

"Wifey" centers on one life-changing summer of Sandy Pressman, a 1970s suburban housewife whose predictable existence compels her to make her rich sexual fantasies a reality.

Blume will executive produce, with Shaw co-writing, executive producing, and directing.

Shaw created and starred on "SMILF." She will write the upcoming feature film "Ultraluminous."

