Joshua Malina Joins Bradley Whitford For Guest Role on PERFECT HARMONY

Joshua Malina will reunite with his former The West Wing co-star Bradley Whitford when he guest stars on the NBC comedy series Perfect Harmony, according to Deadline.

Malina will play Torsten VanBlaricum in an upcoming episode, a judge of the "Conley Fork's Finest" pageant who sits next to Arthur and gradually reveals himself to be eccentric. A former winner of this very pageant, Torsten looks back fondly on his pageant years as the best of his life. He encourages the boys and girls currently competing to "cherish this special time" and takes his judging duties very seriously. Torsten's interest in the pageant extends to a podcast he hosts in which he interviews other "finest boys" from the pageant's history. Torsten would kill for the chance to compete again, which he almost gets.

Perfect Harmony follows a rural church choir that gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door.

Malina and Whitford co-starred on the Emmy-winning NBC drama series The West Wing as Will Bailey and Josh Lyman, respectively.



