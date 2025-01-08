Josh O'Connor's BONUS TRACK Sets Digital Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunrise Films is set to release the coming-of-age queer rom-com Bonus Track on video-on-demand platforms on February 11th, 2025. The feature debut from director Julia Jackman is written by Mike Gilbert based on a story by Gilbert and Josh O’Connor and stars 1917’s Joe Anders and So Awkward’s Samuel Small.

The winning ensemble also includes Ray Panthaki (BOILING POINT), Susan Wokoma (ENOLA HOLMES), Jack Davenport (PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN), Alison Sudol (FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM), and Josh O’Connor (CHALLENGERS, LA CHIMERA) in a cameo role round out the cast.

Set in 2006 England, BONUS TRACK follows a 16-year old budding musician George (Anders), who meets popular new student Max (Small), THE SON of a famous musical duo, when he enrolls in his class. As the boys grow closer preparing for the year-end talent show, their unlikely friendship develops into something quite unexpected.

BONUS TRACK is a SKY, BANKSIDE FILMS and EREBUS PICTURES production produced by Stephanie Aspin, Helen Simmons and Campbell Beaton. Watch a trailer for the film below.

