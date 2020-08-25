Jordan Alexander Will Star in the GOSSIP GIRL Reboot

The actress and singer joins a growing cast.

Deadline reports that actress and singer Jordan Alexander has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max "Gossip Girl" reboot.

Filming is scheduled to commence this fall on the series, which was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua Safran and Josh Schwartz produce the series.

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series will explore the changes in social media since the original series went off the air.

"Gossip Girl" is based on Cecily von Ziegesar's book.

Along with Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay will lead the series. Supporting actors Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Savannah Smith and Zion Moreno also on board. Gotay and Chanler-Berat are Broadway staples.

Alexander starred in "Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones" with Juliette Lewis. Her most recent single was released in June.

Read the original story on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles