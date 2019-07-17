Jonas Brothers to Receive Decade Award at TEEN CHOICE 2019

Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers will be honored at TEEN CHOICE 2019 with the highly coveted Decade Award, which celebrates the group's evolution over the past ten years. The star-studded two-hour LIVE event airs, for the first time in TEEN CHOICE history, from Hermosa Beach, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.

With five studio albums and more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, the Jonas Brothers recently reunited to release their first album in ten years, "Happiness Begins," cementing their global Pop star status.

"Avengers: Endgame" star and TEEN CHOICE nominee Robert Downey Jr., Choice Action TV Actress nominee and "L.A.'s Finest" star Jessica Alba, "The Act" star Joey King, singer Madison Beer, "Good Trouble" star and Choice Drama TV Actress nominee Maia Mitchell, singer/songwriter Lauren Jauregui, "Marvel's Runaways" actor Gregg Sulkin, Choice Action TV Actor nominee and "The Flash" star Grant Gustin, ten-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, TEEN CHOICE nominee and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Noah Centineo and "Fuller House" actress Candace Cameron Bure, as well as "Fuller House" executive producer John Stamos, are scheduled to appear at the all-star event.

TEEN CHOICE 2019 is produced by Bob Bain Productions and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Bob Bain and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers. Like TEEN CHOICE 2019 on Facebook at facebook.com/TeenChoiceAwards. Follow the action on Twitter @TeenChoiceFox and join the discussion at #teenchoice. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @teenchoicefox. Fans also are encouraged to follow @TeenChoiceFox on Twitter for the latest TEEN CHOICE 2019 news, including voting and announcements of the host(s), performers, presenters and nominees.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You