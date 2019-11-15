Jonas Brothers to Perform at the 2019 AMAs
Dick Clark productions and ABC today announced that chart-topping powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers, who received two American Music Award nominations this year for Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock and Favorite Song - Pop/Rock, are partnering with T-Mobile to connect fans coast to coast with a special live performance from their sold-out Boston tour stop as part of the "2019 American Music Awards." The American Music Award-winning group, whose platinum certified comeback album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, will perform on THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS for the first time since 2007.
Jonas Brothers join previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain, as well as Taylor Swift, the "2019 American Music Awards" Artist of the Decade award recipient. Hosted by Ciara, the "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
T-Mobile is also giving fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes view of the Jonas Brothers throughout the night via their social channels. Simply follow @TMobile on Twitter and Instagram, and use the hashtag #AMAsWithUs.
The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS is where the world's biggest artists and Pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year's show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.
Jonas Brothers celebrated their return to music together in a major way in 2019, with the smash album Happiness Begins debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, and with its lead single, "Sucker," becoming the group's first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- and the first song by a group to debut at No. 1 this century. The band has followed up the success of "Sucker" with two more top 40-charting hits in "Cool" and "Only Human." In total, Jonas Brothers have earned 20 Hot 100 hits, and three No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans.
Voting is open for all AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote." Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.
The "2019 American Music Awards" is sponsored by T-Mobile.
The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by Dick Clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.
For the latest AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.
Photo Credit: Nicolas Gerardin