Jon Hamm, Ana De La Reguera, & More Return for New Installment of Audible's THE BIG LIE

Audible Inc. and Fresh Produce Media have announced the return of the cinematic audio drama, The Big Lie, with a new installment titled The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery.

Created by John Mankiewicz and directed by Aaron Lipstadt, this provocative eight-part series brings Jon Hamm back as Jack Bergin, a former FBI agent turned private investigator, in an entirely new storyline. Hamm leads an all-star cast in a riveting tale of corruption and displacement in 1950s Los Angeles. The new season debuts exclusively from Audible on Thursday, April 24.

In the upcoming installment, Jon Hamm, Ana De La Reguera, and John Slattery are joined by newcomers Alia Shawkat, Omar Epps, Erin Moriarty, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Sosie Bacon, David Giuntoli, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and more. The series is written by John Mankiewicz, Jamie Napoli, Daniel Pyne, KATIE Pyne, and Aaron Lipstadt and executive produced by John Mankiewicz, Jon Hamm, Alia Shawkat, Jason Ross, Colin Moore, Daniel Pyne, and Aaron Lipstadt.

This standalone story transports listeners back to 1957, where they’ll be reacquainted with Jack Bergin (Hamm), now L.A.’s hottest private investigator, who suddenly finds himself entangled in a web of power, corruption, and murder that reaches the highest levels of Los Angeles' government and elite. As Bergin investigates a brutal murder at the request of an old flame (De La Reguera), he uncovers a deadly conspiracy to forcefully evict a Mexican-American community to capitalize on the land around the Brooklyn Dodgers' new home. Set in the aftermath of the real-life Chavez Ravine evictions – an oft-forgotten, dark moment in L.A. history with very real modern-day relevance – this timely audio drama from Audible and Fresh Produce will immerse listeners in the gritty underbelly of a city on the cusp of transformation, where the price of progress may be more than anyone is willing to pay.

"Returning to Jack Bergin's world for The Big Fix has been an incredible experience, and collaborating once again with John Mankiewicz is truly a privilege," said Jon Hamm. "This season explores a pivotal yet often overlooked chapter in 1950s Los Angeles history, and I'm proud to be part of bringing it to light."

"I’m proud to be a part of such an outstanding project, and I'm eager for listeners to immerse themselves in this captivating story we've crafted together, “said Alia Shawkat. “I really enjoyed playing in this era with a fast paced well written mystery.”

"With The Big Fix, we're diving deeper into a complicated period of American history, the Brooklyn Dodgers move to Los Angeles,” said Executive Producer John Mankiewicz. "Thanks to Audible and Fresh Produce Media's support, our exceptional cast and creative team have once again crafted an immersive audio experience that weaves that history into a riveting, character-driven story, a mystery that only Jack Bergin can solve.

The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery joins Audible's robust slate of Audible Originals, including The Justice from James Patterson, performed by Sanaa Lathan, David Rasche, and Susan Kelechi Watson, George Orwell’s 1984, performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, and Tom Hardy, The Boar’s Nest, performed by Mandy Moore and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Safe Man, performed by Jack Quaid and Titus Welliver, and more.

Revisit season one of The Big Lie on Audible now, and listen to the new installment premiering exclusively from Audible beginning April 24.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

