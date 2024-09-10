Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber Join Cast of HIS & HERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced that Emmy winner Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber have joined the cast of the upcoming series, HIS & HERS, a seductive and twisty psychological thriller starring and executive-produced by Tessa Thompson. From visionary filmmaker William Oldroyd, the six-episode limited series is adapted from Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name. The series begins production this fall.

Jon Bernthal (The Bear) is Jack, a Sheriff’s Office detective who lost his last job and is now working in his small hometown of Dahlonega, Georgia, where he lives with his sister and niece. He is married to newscaster Anna (Tessa Thompson), but the two are estranged, their relationship complicated by loss and betrayal.

Pablo Schreiber (HALO, Den of Thieves, Orange is the New Black) stars as Richard, one of the best cameramen at WSK TV News. He is also the husband of hot new anchor Lexy Jones, who slid into her position during the recent absence of regular anchor Anna Andrews. Richard is chosen by Anna to be her cameraman when, upon her return, she picks up the story of a murder in Dahlonega as a field reporter.

Synopsis

Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are TWO SIDES to every story: HIS & HERS, which means someone is always lying.

Jon Bernthal Photo Credit: Warner Bros; Pablo Schreiber Photo Credit: Richard Knapp

