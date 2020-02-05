Jon Bernthal Joins Untitled Thriller Starring Viola Davis, Sandra Bullock

Variety reports that Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio,Richard Thomas, Linda Emond and Emma Nelson have joined the cast of an upcoming, untitled thriller.

The film also stars Viola Davis and Sandra Bullock. Nora Fingscheidt directs Christopher McQuarrie's script.

Bullock's character is released from prison after serving time for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from her former friends and peers, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

The untitled flick will premiere on Netflix.

