John Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines & W. Kamau Bell

You won't believe what people do when they think no one's watching! The hit hidden-camera series “What Would You Do?,” hosted by ABC News' John Quiñones, returns to ABC for a historic 16th season on SUNDAY, FEB. 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

Quiñones welcomes guest correspondents Sara Haines, co-host of “The View,” and W. Kamau Bell, cultural commentator and television host, as they observe how real people react when tricky situations and moral dilemmas arise in public settings.

“The staying power of ‘What Would You Do?' can be summed up simply: it is the search for THE HERO inside all of us,” said David Sloan, senior executive producer. “For nearly two decades, John Quiñones has artfully gone on this search to see who steps up and who steps away when ordinary people are confronted with an ethical dilemma. It's about pure intentions that spark thoughtful conversations and make for provocative and compelling television.”

In the season premiere, bystanders grapple with a schoolteacher's SIDE HUSTLE on an adult-content site, objections to immigrants applying for work at a local coffee shop, a deli staffer dealing with a rude customer, breastfeeding in public and a man bothering a woman at the gym while working out.

“What Would You Do?” reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios. The program brings audiences together, providing them with hope by showcasing the kindness of strangers. Now in season 16, the award-winning series is hosted by John Quiñones and produced by ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Michaela Dowd and Grant Kahler are executive producers.

About ABC News Studios

ABC News Studios, inspired by ABC News' trusted reporting, is an award-winning, premium news and documentary original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist spanning true-crime, investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories.

ABC News Studios' original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” “Sound of the Police,” “The Lady Bird Diaries” and “Aftershock,” plus the upcoming documentary from director Andrew McCarthy “BRATS” and popular docu-series and documentaries, including “Killing County,” “Wild Crime,” “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband,” “Daughters of the Cult, ” “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump” and “Jelly Roll: Save Me.”

About ABC Entertainment

ABC Entertainment's captivating programming includes “Grey's Anatomy,” the longest-running medical drama in primetime television; ratings juggernaut “The Bachelor” franchise, including the newest hit spinoff “The Golden Bachelor”; riveting dramas “9-1-1,” “The Good Doctor,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” and “Will Trent”; trailblazing comedies “Abbott Elementary,” “The Conners” and “Not Dead Yet”; star-making sensation “American Idol”; family favorites including “America's Funniest Home Videos,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Shark Tank”; popular game shows, including “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Generation Gap” and “Press Your Luck”; “General Hospital,” which is currently celebrating its milestone 60th season; and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; as well as critically acclaimed specials and live events including the Emmy Award-winning “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” franchise, “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.” The network is also home to some of television's most prestigious awards shows, including “The CMA Awards” and “The Oscars.”