John Lithgow Will Co-Star in THE OLD MAN at FX

Deadline reports that John Lithgow will star in FX's "The Old Man" opposite Jeff Bridges. Jon Watts, famous for directing Marvel's most recent "Spider-Man" films, will direct the pilot.

The Old Man, based on Thomas Perry's novel, centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Lithgow plays Harold Harper. Intelligent and tough with deep reservoirs of compassion and ruthlessness, Harper is called back to service by the FBI after suffering a terrible personal loss. He has a complicated past with rogue fugitive Chas (Bridges), which makes him uniquely suited for hunting him down.

John Lithgow's roots are in the theater. In 1973, he won a Tony Award three weeks after his Broadway debut, in David Storey's The Changing Room. Since then he has appeared on Broadway twenty more times, earning five more Tony nominations, another Tony, four Drama Desk Awards, and induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame. His Broadway performances have included major roles in My Fat Friend, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' Comedians, Anna Christie, Bedroom Farce, Beyond Therapy, M. Butterfly, The Front Page, Retreat from Moscow, All My Sons, The Columnist, and the musicals Sweet Smell of Success (his second Tony) and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Onscreen, he recently starred in "Pet Sematary" and "Late Night." He stars in upcoming Fox News drama "Bombshell" as Roger Ailes.

Read the original story on Deadline.





