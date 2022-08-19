John Corbett to Return to SEX & THE CITY Role For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two

John Corbett will return to his Sex and the City role of Aidan Shaw for the upcoming second season of its spinoff, And Just Like That...

Deadline reports that Corbett will have a multi-episode arc on the second season of the series, reprising his role as Carrie Bradshaw's on-and-off-again boyfriend.

As previously reported, HBO Max renewed AND JUST LIKE THAT... for a second season. The series, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, alongside stars and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, delivered the strongest debut of any Max Original series to date.

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The season one cast included Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included King, Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series "Sex and the City" was created by Darren Star and based on the book "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.