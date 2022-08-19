Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
John Corbett to Return to SEX & THE CITY Role For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two

John Corbett to Return to SEX & THE CITY Role For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two

HBO Max recently renewed AND JUST LIKE THAT... for a second season.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 19, 2022  

John Corbett will return to his Sex and the City role of Aidan Shaw for the upcoming second season of its spinoff, And Just Like That...

Deadline reports that Corbett will have a multi-episode arc on the second season of the series, reprising his role as Carrie Bradshaw's on-and-off-again boyfriend.

As previously reported, HBO Max renewed AND JUST LIKE THAT... for a second season. The series, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, alongside stars and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, delivered the strongest debut of any Max Original series to date.

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The season one cast included Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included King, Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series "Sex and the City" was created by Darren Star and based on the book "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.



Related Stories View MoreTV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Maren Morris Reunites With Zedd on 'Make You Say'Maren Morris Reunites With Zedd on 'Make You Say'
August 19, 2022

Grammy-winning superstar Maren Morris and acclaimed producer Zedd reunite on a new collaboration, “Make You Say,” featuring production duo BEAUZ and co-written by Zedd, Maren, BEAUZ, Charlie Puth and Jacob Kasher Hindlin. The new track follows the duo’s six times Platinum-certified hit collaboration from 2018, “The Middle.”
Shoshana Bean, Matt Doyle & More to Perform Free Pop-Up Concerts for 'Broadway Forever'Shoshana Bean, Matt Doyle & More to Perform Free Pop-Up Concerts for 'Broadway Forever'
August 19, 2022

The summer concerts — free and open to all New Yorkers — will include performances from 2022 Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Mr. Saturday Night), 2022 Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Ashley de la Rosa (Hamilton, Mean Girls, Rent) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud).
Hezron Clarke Releases New Album 'M.O.A.M'Hezron Clarke Releases New Album 'M.O.A.M'
August 19, 2022

Recorded in Reggae’s birthplace, Kingston Jamaica, M.O.A.M. features some of Jamaica’s greatest musicians including Dean Fraser (saxophone), Kirk “Kirkle Dove” Bennett (drums), Donald “Danny Bassie” Dennis (bass), Mitchum Khan (guitar), Carol “Bowie” McLaughlin (keyboards) and Robbie Lyn (keyboards).
Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil New Single & Brand New Studio AlbumRed Hot Chili Peppers Unveil New Single & Brand New Studio Album
August 19, 2022

Gearing up for their latest creative chapter, Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal a new single and music video entitled “Tippa My Tongue.' It heralds the arrival of the band’s second album of 2022 and thirteenth full-length offering, Return of the Dream Canteen, via Warner Records. Watch the new music video now!
Chayla Hope Releases New Single 'High'Chayla Hope Releases New Single 'High'
August 19, 2022

Cleveland-based powerhouse Chayla Hope has unveiled “High,” the latest single from the vinyl-presser-turned-pop-star’s debut record Damn, Feelings. For the release of “High,” Hope has partnered with Shway Papers to create Chayla Hope-branded rolling papers. “High” follows the release of “Love In Lo-Fi,” “Falling,” and “Forget me Not.'