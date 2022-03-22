HBO Max Renews Original Series AND JUST LIKE THAT… For Season Two

HBO Max announced TODAY that AND JUST LIKE THAT... has been renewed for a second season. The series, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, alongside stars and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, delivered the strongest debut of any Max Original series to date.

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The season one cast included Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

USA TODAY praised AND JUST LIKE THAT... as "sharp" and "vibrant," while IndieWire hailed it a "whirlwind of haute couture, budding romance and fervent friendship" and The Chicago Sun Times highlighted its "excellent performances."

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters - played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That... our SEX LIFE is back," said Michael Patrick King, executive producer.

"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick KING and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for HBO Max.

Executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included King, Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series "Sex and the City" was created by Darren Star and based on the book "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.