Article Pixel Nov. 7, 2019  
John Boyega Will Lead REBEL RIDGE

Variety reports that John Boyega will lead "Rebel Ridge," a new film from Netflix and the writer-director of "Green Room."

Jeremy Saulnier's "Rebel Ridge," like "Green Room," is a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor.

Saulnier worked with Netflix on "Hold the Dark," starring Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgard.

Boyega is best known for playing ex-Stormtrooper Finn in the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy. He will reprise his role in this winter's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

